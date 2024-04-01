Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 596 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $249.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

