Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after acquiring an additional 277,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 190,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG opened at $28.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.