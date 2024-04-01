Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.