Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.