Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $249.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

