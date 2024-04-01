Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

SHOP stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

