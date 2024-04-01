Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Shopify stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

