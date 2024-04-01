Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

