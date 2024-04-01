Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $12.18 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $425.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.46 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

