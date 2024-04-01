Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,821.54.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,511.96 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,646.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,509.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

