Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

NYSE:LLY opened at $777.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $334.58 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $737.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

