Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.07 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

