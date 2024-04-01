Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after buying an additional 423,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

