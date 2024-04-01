Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $289.98 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

