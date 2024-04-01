Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

FAST opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

