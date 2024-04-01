Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,851 shares during the period. Copart comprises 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.