Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $607.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.04. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

