Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,028,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.28 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

