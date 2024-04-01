Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 11,889 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

