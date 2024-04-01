Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 2,026 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.39 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

