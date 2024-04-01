Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,240 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 4.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.42. The company has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

