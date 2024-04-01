Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,013,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

FI stock opened at $159.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

