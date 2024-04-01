Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,215 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.49 and a 200 day moving average of $259.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.