BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veralto Trading Down 1.2 %

VLTO stock opened at $88.66 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

