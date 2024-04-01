Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

