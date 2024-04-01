Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,078 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

