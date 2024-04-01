Blue Trust Inc. Sells 402 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

