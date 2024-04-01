Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

