BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000. Alphabet makes up about 9.5% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $152.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

