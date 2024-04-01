BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 20,980 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Visa comprises 9.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $279.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

