Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $208.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

