Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

