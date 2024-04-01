Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSK opened at $42.87 on Monday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

