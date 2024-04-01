Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Purchases 2,153 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.