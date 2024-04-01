Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $294.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

