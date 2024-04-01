Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VLTO opened at $88.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

