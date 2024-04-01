Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.