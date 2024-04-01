Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

NYSE PFG opened at $86.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

