Caprock Group LLC Acquires 80,177 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 411,188 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 344,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 161,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 735,219 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

