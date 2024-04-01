Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Get Affirm alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.