Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $88.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.