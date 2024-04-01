Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.58, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

