Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

