Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 547,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 298,818 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

