Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.52 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.