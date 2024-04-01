Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $656.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 15.22%. Analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

