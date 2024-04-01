Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

