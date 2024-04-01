Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.