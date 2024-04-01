Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

