Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,036.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

